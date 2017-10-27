Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest two for drug possession

A disturbance complaint Monday evening lead to arrest two people on drug possession charges.

About 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, the sheriff’s department responded to Keswick Road concerning a report that Glennis L. Anderson, 46, was reportedly causing a disturbance, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

Deputy Jonas Saunders recognized Anderson as the driver of a passing vehicle, and alerted Deputy E.J. Miller and provided a vehicle description.

When Miller attempted to stop the vehicle, it exited the roadway and got stuck in a ditch, according to the release.

“In plain view was a pipe in the center console area, and Anderson was confirmed to have multiple warrants for his arrest. A bag containing several pills believed to be Neurontin was also found in the console area,” the release stated.

The passenger, Allison Carpenter, 33, was also detained during the investigation.

Saunders found a plastic bag on the ground containing what’s believed to be methamphetamine where she had been standing, according to the release.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle insurance, and no operator’s license. He was also served with several warrants for non-payment of fines, failure to appear and contempt of court.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and have hearings scheduled for Monday morning in Whitley District Court.

Carpenter is being held in jail without bond on a probation violation charge, and in lieu of a $5,000 fully secured bond in the most recent case, according to the detention center’s website.

Anderson is being held in jail in lieu of a $2,500 fully secured bond in his most recent case. Jail records don’t indicate any bond has been set in two circuit court contempt of court cases.