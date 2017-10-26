University of the Cumberlands Theater Department presents The Moustrap tonight through Sunday

For those craving more than costumes and candy this Halloween, University of the Cumberlands (UC) will be performing The Mousetrap, a thrilling murder-mystery by Agatha Christie at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26-28, and 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 29. Performances will be held in the University’s Kohn Theater, and tickets are on sale now.

The Mousetrap opens with a report of a killer on the loose. Meanwhile, characters Mollie and Giles Ralston have just opened a guesthouse near the crime’s location. Due to a terrible snowstorm, the houseguests are unexpectedly stuck inside for their stay. Fortunately, everything at the house runs smoothly – that is, until one of the guests is found dead. The murder is investigated, and soon the killer is caught, but it is not at all whom anyone expected.

The cast, in order of appearance, is as follows:

Mollie Ralston – Savannah Frost (sophomore, Powell, Tennessee)

Giles Ralston – Austin Fletcher (junior, Georgetown, Kentucky)

Christopher Wren – Simon Robinson (sophomore, Oneida, Kentucky)

Mrs. Boyle – Katelyn Lewis (freshman, Knoxville, Tennessee)

Major Metcalf – Samuel Kozee (senior, Sandyhook, Kentucky)

Miss Casewell – Ashley Hulgan (sophomore, Greenup, Kentucky)

Mr. Paravicini – Foster Colvin (junior, Baxter, Kentucky)

Detective Sergeant Trotter – Nicholas Kidd (junior, Monticello, Kentucky)

The show’s stage manager is LeShae Smiddy (freshman, Emlyn, Kentucky). Dr. Kim Miller, a theater professor at the University, is directing the play. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and are free to all UC students, faculty, and staff. To pick up tickets, visit the Kohn Theater during typical business hours or call 606-539-4535.