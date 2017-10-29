No injuries in wreck involving CHS band bus

One of two schools buses carrying members of the Corbin High School band was involved in a hit-and-run wreck Sunday morning.

Band Director Jimmy Cornn said none of the 24 students and adults on the bus were injured when a tractor-trailer truck backed into it.

Cornn said the band was returning from the state band competition in Louisville and had pulled off of Interstate 75 at exit 95 in Richmond to stop at the Love’s Travel Plaza.

As the buses were leaving the truck stop, the bus was at a red light behind the truck.

“There were some emergency vehicles coming through on a road that runs parallel to the road we were on. I guess the truck driver felt he needed to back up to give them some clearance,” Cornn said explaining that the collision damaged the front passenger side.

Cornn said the truck driver left the scene and got onto the interstate, but was stopped a short time later by Kentucky State Police out of Post 7 in Richmond.

“The last I heard, they were taking care of it,” Cornn said of the police.

All of the students and adults on the bus have returned to Corbin.