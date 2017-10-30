Lily teen charged with auto theft

A Lily teen was arrested Friday after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of a stolen Jeep SUV.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies had gone to a residence on Robinson Creek Road about 1:30 p.m. Friday after developing information concerning the Jeep’s location.

When deputies arrived, they found the Jeep. Deputies then made contact with the teen at the residence and, according to Acciardo, through the course of the investigation, determined he had been in possession.

“This individual was found in possession of the keys and stated he had the vehicle three or four days,” Acciardo stated.

The juvenile was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 and receiving stolen property of the value under $10,000.

Acciardo said deputies arrested a second individual at the residence on one count of second-degree disorderly conduct after she began yelling cursing and acting belligerent toward the deputies as they attempted to recover the stolen vehicle.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Joanne Miracle.