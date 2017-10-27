Lily man charged with assaulting deputy

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight complaint in Lily Friday afternoon only to have one of the suspects begin fighting with them.

Sixty-year-old Glenn D. Hinkle was arrested about 12:40 p.m. at a residence on Clark Lane off of Robinson Creek Road.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Keith Dinsmore responded to the initial complaint and determined that Hinkle was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, Hinkle was arrested on one count of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

“When arrested this subject (Hinkle) was placed in the back of a police car he began kicking and creating a disturbance,” Acciardo stated.

Deputy Brandon Broughton arrived on the scene to assist Dinsmore.

Acciardo said as the deputies attempted to secure Hinkle for transport, he continued to struggle and fight with the deputies, kicking Broughton in the chest before he was brought under control.

Hinkle was also charged with third-degree assault on a police officer and second-degree disorderly conduct and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.