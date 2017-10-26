Knox County man killed in Thursday bypass crash

A Knox County man was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin Thursday from injuries he sustained in a crash on the Corbin bypass.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley identified the victim as 70-year-old Mack Baker of Barbourville.

The wreck occurred about 12:15 p.m. near at the intersection of the bypass and Old Barbourville Hwy.

Corbin Police Major David Maiden said that 49-year-old Reva Powers of Corbin, who was travelling west on the bypass, had stopped behind another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn.

Baker, who was also traveling west on the bypass, failed to stop, rear-ending Powers’ 2015 GMC Yukon with the 1999 Buick LeSabre.

“One witness, who reported running up to the car immediately after the accident, said that the man was conscious and attempting to speak,” Maiden said.

Baker was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Baker was reportedly wearing his seatbelt. However, Maiden said a coffee cup was found in the floorboard of the car.

“The speedometer was stuck at 64 mph,” Maiden said of the LeSabre.

Maiden said Powers was also taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

“She said she was not wearing a seat belt,” Maiden said of Powers.

Traffic on the bypass was reduced to one lane as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Corbin Fire Department and Knox EMS responded to the scene.