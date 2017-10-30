Barbourville Health and Rehab wins Bronze ‘Commitment to Quality’ Award

The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is pleased to announce that Barbourville Health and Rehab is among six long-term and post-acute care members across Kentucky were recognized with a 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their dedication to quality care. The National Quality Award Program by AHCA/NCAL spotlights providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to delivering quality care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“I am honored that Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation was selected as a Bronze Quality Award recipient,” said Janna Shelley, Barbourville’s administrator. “This is a testament to the hard work of our staff in providing quality care to our residents.”

The KAHCF members honored were as follows: Providence Healthcare of New Castle, New Castle; Providence Healthcare of Gallatin, Warsaw; Nazareth Home – Clifton (formerly Sacred Heart Home), Louisville; Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bowling Green; Providence Healthcare of Richwood, LaGrange; and Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barbourville.

“We are excited to recognize these six facilities for earning the Bronze Quality Award from AHCA. This honor is a testament to their hard work and commitment to quality care and is well deserved,” said Betsy Johnson, KAHCF President. “They, along with all of our members, are dedicated to providing quality care and improving the lives of the residents they care for every day.”

Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.

The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision and mission statements and an assessment of customers’ expectations. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review Bronze application s to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. Recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award may move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the criteria required for the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award.